S. Korea's military festival opens ahead of Oct. 1 Armed Forces Day
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense ministry on Monday kicked off a monthlong military festival, including performances by honor guards and military bands, ahead of next month's Armed Forces Day.
The nationwide festival, set to run from Monday through Oct. 23, is aimed at highlighting the military's role for peace on the Korean Peninsula, demonstrating its enhanced stature and bolstering troop morale, according to the ministry.
It consists of various events, including an exhibition at the square of the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul, where homegrown weapons, like K2 battle tanks, K21 armored vehicles and K9A1 self-propelled howitzers, will be on display. The exhibition is set to proceed from Sept. 28-Oct. 3.
At the War Memorial, there will also be performances, involving Korean traditional artists, honor guards and music bands, as well as taekwondo demonstrations under a program that will run from Oct. 2-10.
A similar event is set to take place at the Yeouido Han River Park on Oct. 3. During the event, the military plans to mobilize Apache helicopters for a showcase of tactical maneuvers as well as its Black Eagles aerobatic team for a celebratory flyby.
Each military unit will also designate a week between Sept. 19 and Oct. 24 as the Military Week, during which it will hold musical and athletic events among others, according to the ministry.
Outside Seoul, there will also be a variety of events, like the DX Korea 2022 exhibition set to be held at the KINTEX center in Goyang, west of Seoul, from Sept. 21-25. The exhibition is to bring together some 350 companies from 50 countries.
From Oct. 7-23, the Gyeryong World Military Culture Expo 2022 will take place on a runway just next to the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, under the theme of "K-Military, Harmony for Peace." It is designed to boost exchanges among world militaries, enhance mutual understanding and promote global peace, organizers said.
