4 all-purpose pitchers round out KBO's 40th anniversary team

Lim is a controversial selection to the anniversary team, as he was convicted of habitual gambling at the end of July. He received a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, along with a fine of 3 million won (US$2,160). The KBO explained that the voting had been completed prior to Lim's conviction and it decided to keep Lim on the team because a player's off-field issues are also part of the league's history.