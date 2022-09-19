The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 September 19, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.50 2.50
1-M 2.63 2.63
2-M 2.76 2.76
3-M 2.92 2.90
6-M 3.36 3.35
12-M 3.82 3.79
(END)
