PPP launches task force against Moon's solar panels project

All News 11:23 September 19, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) launched a task force aimed at uncovering alleged corruption in the spending of government funds set aside to promote the installation of solar panels to enhance renewable energy generation in the previous administration.

The move follows recent findings by the Office of Government Policy Coordination under the prime minister that identified 2,267 cases of irregularities over their use of the electricity industry funds over the past five years.

An investigation of 12 out of 226 local governments showed that 261.6 billion won (US$188.3 million) of government money was misappropriated under the renewable energy promotion project pursued under the previous Moon Jae-in administration.

President Yoon Suk-yeol called the findings "deplorable" last week.

Ruling People Power Party Emergency Committee Chairman Chung Jin-suk (C) talks to party members on his way to attend a party meeting at the National Assembly on Sept. 19, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

#PPP #Moon Jae-in
