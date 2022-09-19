(LEAD) PPP launches task force against Moon's solar panels project
(ATTN: UPDATES with prime minister's remarks in last para)
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) launched a task force aimed at uncovering alleged corruption in the spending of government funds set aside to promote the installation of solar panels to enhance renewable energy generation in the previous administration.
The move follows recent findings by the Office of Government Policy Coordination under the prime minister that identified 2,267 cases of irregularities over their use of the electricity industry funds over the past five years.
An investigation of 12 out of 226 local governments showed that 261.6 billion won (US$188.3 million) of government money was misappropriated under the renewable energy promotion project pursued under the previous Moon Jae-in administration.
President Yoon Suk-yeol called the findings "deplorable" last week.
During a parliamentary interpellation session Monday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said his office plans to officially request an investigation into the case.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
PPP names emergency committee members
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for thorough readiness for Typhoon Nanmadol
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
-
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'
-
Ex-U.S. Open champion looking for fresh start at WTA Korea Open
-
1 person injured, hundreds evacuated as Typhoon Nanmadol nears