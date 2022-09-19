Go to Contents Go to Navigation

5-term lawmaker Joo Ho-young elected ruling party's new floor leader

All News 11:10 September 19, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday elected five-term lawmaker Joo Ho-young as its new floor leader.

Joo beat two-term lawmaker Lee Yong-ho with 61 out of 106 votes at a general meeting of PPP lawmakers.

Joo will serve as floor leader until April 2023.

A file photo of ruling People Power Party's new floor leader Rep. Joo Ho-young (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

