(LEAD) 5-term lawmaker Joo Ho-young elected ruling party's new floor leader
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details)
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday elected five-term lawmaker Joo Ho-young as its new floor leader.
Joo beat two-term lawmaker Lee Yong-ho with 61 out of 106 votes at a general meeting of PPP lawmakers.
Joo will serve as floor leader until April 2023.
His election came less than a month after a court suspended his duties as the PPP's emergency leadership committee chair on Aug. 26, a decision seen as a victory for former party Chairman Lee Jun-seok in a duel against mainstream PPP members close to President Yoon Suk-yeol.
The PPP has since launched a new emergency committee led by Vice National Assembly Speaker Chung Jin-suk.
The PPP, however, has yet to completely overcome the crisis, as Lee has filed another injunction suit against Chung's leadership. The Seoul Southern District Court is set to hold a hearing on the case later this month.
Joo is considered a moderate conservative politician less close with Yoon compared with former floor leader Rep. Kweon Seong-dong. Kweon is considered one of the core members of the party faction close to Yoon, known as "Yoonhaekgwan" in Korean.
Yoonhaekgwan has been at the center of a row between the president and ousted PPP Chairman Lee.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
PPP names emergency committee members
-
Typhoon Nanmadol to grow stronger, come closest to S. Korea within 2 days: KMA
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for thorough readiness for Typhoon Nanmadol
-
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
-
Ex-U.S. Open champion looking for fresh start at WTA Korea Open