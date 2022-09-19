Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BLACKPINK's 'Shut Down' tops Spotify's global chart for 2nd consecutive day

All News 11:21 September 19, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has topped world's largest music streaming service Spotify's Global Top 50 chart with its latest single, "Shut Down," for two days in a row, the group's agency said Monday.

The main track off the group's second full-length album, "Born Pink," bagged its second consecutive No. 1 on the global chart, garnering 6.26 million streams the previous day, YG Entertainment said.

Previously, "Pink Venom," a track unveiled about a month prior to the album's release, stayed atop the chart for three days straight, making BLACKPINK the only K-pop group or singer to chart for more than a day.

Aside from the main track, all of the album's songs, including "Pink Venom," "Typa Girl," "Hard to Love" and "Yeah Yeah Yeah," were in the top 40.

The eight-track album surpassed 1 million copies in sales on the day of its release Friday for the first time as a K-pop girl group album.

In October, the quartet will begin a world tour that will draw about 1.5 million fans around the world in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

A photo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, provided by YG Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#BLACKPINK #Spotify
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!