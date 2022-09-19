BLACKPINK's 'Shut Down' tops Spotify's global chart for 2nd consecutive day
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has topped world's largest music streaming service Spotify's Global Top 50 chart with its latest single, "Shut Down," for two days in a row, the group's agency said Monday.
The main track off the group's second full-length album, "Born Pink," bagged its second consecutive No. 1 on the global chart, garnering 6.26 million streams the previous day, YG Entertainment said.
Previously, "Pink Venom," a track unveiled about a month prior to the album's release, stayed atop the chart for three days straight, making BLACKPINK the only K-pop group or singer to chart for more than a day.
Aside from the main track, all of the album's songs, including "Pink Venom," "Typa Girl," "Hard to Love" and "Yeah Yeah Yeah," were in the top 40.
The eight-track album surpassed 1 million copies in sales on the day of its release Friday for the first time as a K-pop girl group album.
In October, the quartet will begin a world tour that will draw about 1.5 million fans around the world in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
PPP names emergency committee members
-
Typhoon Nanmadol to grow stronger, come closest to S. Korea within 2 days: KMA
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for thorough readiness for Typhoon Nanmadol
-
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'
-
Ex-U.S. Open champion looking for fresh start at WTA Korea Open
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III