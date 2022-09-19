Seoul shares down late Monday morning ahead of Fed meeting
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.9 percent lower late Monday morning, led by a steep drop in steel and machinery stocks, as investors took to the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.
The benchmark Korean Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had dropped 21.36 points from the previous trading day to 2,361.42 as of 11:23 a.m.
Most market heavyweights traded mixed.
Top cap Samsung Electronics inched up 0.36 percent, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dipped 4.74 percent.
Bio shares were mixed, with Samsung Biologics adding 0.1 percent and Celltrion remaining flat.
The country's top steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.65 percent.
Auto shares were in negative territory. The country's top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 1 percent, Kia slid 0.86 percent, and car parts maker Hyundai Mobis dropped 1.43 percent.
IT shares trended lower. Portal giant Naver retreated 0.91 percent, and its rival Kakao slipped 1.79 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,391.2 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:23 a.m., down 3.2 won from Friday's close.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
PPP names emergency committee members
-
Typhoon Nanmadol to grow stronger, come closest to S. Korea within 2 days: KMA
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for thorough readiness for Typhoon Nanmadol
-
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
-
Ex-U.S. Open champion looking for fresh start at WTA Korea Open