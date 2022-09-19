Crush to collaborate with J-Hope for new single
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hip-hop singer-songwriter Crush will release a collaborative single with BTS member J-Hope next week, the former's agency said Monday.
The song "Rush Hour" will hit music services Thursday, P Nation said in a release.
Crush also unveiled part of the tune combining a funky sound and sensitive voice and teased the song's music video featuring J-Hope on the same day.
Debuting in 2012 with the single "Red Dress," Crush is best known for songs such as "Sometimes" and "Burmuda Triangle."
J-Hope became the first BTS member to debut as a solo artist in July, when he dropped "More."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
PPP names emergency committee members
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for thorough readiness for Typhoon Nanmadol
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
-
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'
-
Ex-U.S. Open champion looking for fresh start at WTA Korea Open
-
1 person injured, hundreds evacuated as Typhoon Nanmadol nears