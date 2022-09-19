KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ 75,100 UP 600
LX INT 40,150 DN 1,150
DongkukStlMill 13,750 DN 1,400
DB HiTek 41,950 DN 150
Hanwha 28,900 DN 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,300 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 36,100 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 106,500 DN 2,000
Meritz Insurance 34,000 DN 500
HITEJINRO 28,400 UP 150
Yuhan 55,700 DN 200
SLCORP 38,600 DN 350
SKBP 67,000 DN 900
KCC 262,000 DN 7,000
kakaopay 60,500 DN 2,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES116000 DN4000
LS 61,600 DN 1,700
Doosanfc 31,850 DN 2,350
Doosan Enerbility 16,800 DN 800
K Car 17,350 DN 100
F&F 151,000 DN 3,000
Hanssem 48,500 DN 950
KakaoBank 25,000 DN 250
HYBE 157,500 UP 3,500
SK ie technology 72,000 DN 4,200
SKCHEM 105,000 UP 500
HDC-OP 11,650 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,250 0
HyundaiEng&Const 43,300 DN 800
HYOSUNG TNC 298,000 DN 8,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 395,000 DN 14,000
HANILCMT 14,100 DN 250
BGF Retail 164,500 UP 2,000
SKBS 97,700 DN 3,800
LG Energy Solution 477,500 DN 28,500
DL E&C 39,850 DN 1,650
WooriFinancialGroup 11,700 DN 100
SKSQUARE 40,800 DN 950
KorZinc 588,000 DN 30,000
LS ELECTRIC 50,600 DN 1,600
(MORE)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
PPP names emergency committee members
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for thorough readiness for Typhoon Nanmadol
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
-
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'
-
Ex-U.S. Open champion looking for fresh start at WTA Korea Open
-
1 person injured, hundreds evacuated as Typhoon Nanmadol nears