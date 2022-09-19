KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
S-Oil 89,200 UP 500
HyundaiMipoDock 97,400 DN 1,600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 172,000 DN 2,000
HMM 19,850 DN 750
LG Innotek 334,000 UP 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,490 DN 90
HYUNDAI WIA 73,500 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 128,500 DN 2,500
IS DONGSEO 32,850 DN 900
Hanmi Science 42,000 DN 400
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,900 DN 300
Kogas 36,300 DN 600
SamsungF&MIns 193,000 UP 3,500
KSOE 82,100 DN 2,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,500 DN 700
MS IND 22,350 DN 250
OCI 105,500 DN 5,000
DL 65,700 DN 1,900
TaihanElecWire 1,610 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 29,250 DN 450
DOOSAN 76,100 DN 8,000
Daesang 21,850 DN 300
SKNetworks 4,180 DN 80
ORION Holdings 14,550 0
AmoreG 33,050 DN 750
HyundaiMtr 201,500 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 177,500 0
Shinsegae 240,000 UP 3,000
Daewoong 22,900 DN 500
TaekwangInd 770,000 DN 9,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,640 UP 20
KAL 25,050 DN 850
Boryung 10,150 DN 450
LG Corp. 79,800 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,800 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,450 DN 1,150
SamsungElec 56,400 UP 200
Nongshim 292,500 DN 3,000
SGBC 49,600 DN 1,200
Hyosung 73,900 DN 1,000
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
PPP names emergency committee members
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
(LEAD) Yoon calls for thorough readiness for Typhoon Nanmadol
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'
Ex-U.S. Open champion looking for fresh start at WTA Korea Open
1 person injured, hundreds evacuated as Typhoon Nanmadol nears