KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DB INSURANCE 56,100 DN 600
LOTTE 39,650 DN 150
GCH Corp 17,150 DN 850
LotteChilsung 162,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,010 DN 320
POSCO Holdings 231,000 UP 500
HtlShilla 73,600 DN 200
DongwonInd 231,500 DN 1,000
NHIS 9,670 DN 30
GC Corp 140,000 DN 3,500
MERITZ SECU 4,550 UP 20
GS E&C 27,300 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 608,000 UP 6,000
KPIC 112,500 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,620 UP 20
SKC 106,000 DN 2,500
GS Retail 26,950 DN 400
Ottogi 468,000 UP 5,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 61,400 DN 400
COSMAX 60,900 DN 1,000
NCsoft 353,000 DN 15,000
LOTTE TOUR 11,900 UP 250
KIWOOM 81,900 DN 1,000
LG Uplus 11,300 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,300 DN 1,300
DSME 19,350 DN 550
HDSINFRA 5,100 DN 160
KT&G 84,300 UP 600
LG Display 14,300 DN 200
DWEC 4,760 DN 80
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,000 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 393,000 UP 7,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,900 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG SDS 121,500 DN 1,500
KUMHOTIRE 3,740 UP 5
KEPCO KPS 36,050 DN 1,250
SK 221,500 DN 3,000
Hanon Systems 10,250 DN 100
LG H&H 679,000 DN 10,000
Kangwonland 25,250 DN 100
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
PPP names emergency committee members
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
(LEAD) Yoon calls for thorough readiness for Typhoon Nanmadol
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'
Ex-U.S. Open champion looking for fresh start at WTA Korea Open
1 person injured, hundreds evacuated as Typhoon Nanmadol nears