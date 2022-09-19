LGCHEM 635,000 0

KEPCO E&C 60,900 DN 1,700

NAVER 218,000 DN 2,000

Kakao 65,400 DN 1,500

AMOREPACIFIC 119,000 DN 5,000

FOOSUNG 14,500 DN 500

SD Biosensor 30,400 DN 800

SK Innovation 176,500 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 26,350 DN 550

KBFinancialGroup 49,600 DN 500

Hansae 16,350 UP 50

Youngone Corp 48,000 UP 1,450

CSWIND 59,900 DN 2,000

GKL 15,750 UP 100

KOLON IND 50,900 DN 1,100

Meritz Financial 24,200 DN 350

HanmiPharm 282,000 DN 2,000

Mobis 209,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 73,800 DN 600

HyundaiElev 26,000 DN 600

SKTelecom 51,400 DN 1,000

S-1 55,700 UP 300

ZINUS 38,150 DN 750

Hanchem 200,000 DN 14,000

DWS 50,700 0

KEPCO 19,500 UP 600

SamsungSecu 33,650 UP 250

KG DONGBU STL 9,830 DN 320

KumhoPetrochem 127,000 DN 2,500

ShinpoongPharm 22,100 DN 650

Handsome 26,900 UP 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 63,200 DN 1,600

Asiana Airlines 14,100 DN 200

COWAY 56,700 UP 300

LOTTE SHOPPING 92,300 DN 1,100

IBK 9,810 DN 60

DONGSUH 21,900 UP 100

SamsungEng 21,750 DN 300

SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 DN 1,000

PanOcean 5,320 DN 150

(MORE)