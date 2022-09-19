KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LGCHEM 635,000 0
KEPCO E&C 60,900 DN 1,700
NAVER 218,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 65,400 DN 1,500
AMOREPACIFIC 119,000 DN 5,000
FOOSUNG 14,500 DN 500
SD Biosensor 30,400 DN 800
SK Innovation 176,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 26,350 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 49,600 DN 500
Hansae 16,350 UP 50
Youngone Corp 48,000 UP 1,450
CSWIND 59,900 DN 2,000
GKL 15,750 UP 100
KOLON IND 50,900 DN 1,100
Meritz Financial 24,200 DN 350
HanmiPharm 282,000 DN 2,000
Mobis 209,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 73,800 DN 600
HyundaiElev 26,000 DN 600
SKTelecom 51,400 DN 1,000
S-1 55,700 UP 300
ZINUS 38,150 DN 750
Hanchem 200,000 DN 14,000
DWS 50,700 0
KEPCO 19,500 UP 600
SamsungSecu 33,650 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 9,830 DN 320
KumhoPetrochem 127,000 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 22,100 DN 650
Handsome 26,900 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 63,200 DN 1,600
Asiana Airlines 14,100 DN 200
COWAY 56,700 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 92,300 DN 1,100
IBK 9,810 DN 60
DONGSUH 21,900 UP 100
SamsungEng 21,750 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 5,320 DN 150
(MORE)
-
