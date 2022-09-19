Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:43 September 19, 2022

SAMSUNG CARD 31,250 0
CheilWorldwide 23,050 UP 500
KT 35,700 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26150 UP50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,200 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,700 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 90,400 DN 200
Celltrion 172,500 DN 1,500
TKG Huchems 20,800 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,300 DN 2,300
KIH 55,100 DN 600
GS 45,900 DN 200
LIG Nex1 91,400 DN 2,100
Fila Holdings 31,600 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,500 DN 8,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,600 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,310 DN 25
BNK Financial Group 6,560 DN 30
emart 91,800 DN 400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY397 50 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 39,050 DN 400
PIAM 35,300 DN 1,200
HANJINKAL 39,650 UP 500
CHONGKUNDANG 81,900 DN 800
DoubleUGames 43,850 UP 250
MANDO 51,200 UP 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 809,000 UP 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 31,250 DN 1,150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,750 UP 50
Netmarble 59,000 DN 1,700
KRAFTON 226,000 DN 13,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,300 DN 200
ORION 97,900 DN 3,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 36,750 DN 1,400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,850 DN 250
SK hynix 90,000 DN 1,200
Youngpoong 654,000 DN 15,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,750 DN 50
KIA CORP. 80,800 DN 300
(END)

