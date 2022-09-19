KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SAMSUNG CARD 31,250 0
CheilWorldwide 23,050 UP 500
KT 35,700 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26150 UP50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,200 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,700 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 90,400 DN 200
Celltrion 172,500 DN 1,500
TKG Huchems 20,800 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,300 DN 2,300
KIH 55,100 DN 600
GS 45,900 DN 200
LIG Nex1 91,400 DN 2,100
Fila Holdings 31,600 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,500 DN 8,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,600 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,310 DN 25
BNK Financial Group 6,560 DN 30
emart 91,800 DN 400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY397 50 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 39,050 DN 400
PIAM 35,300 DN 1,200
HANJINKAL 39,650 UP 500
CHONGKUNDANG 81,900 DN 800
DoubleUGames 43,850 UP 250
MANDO 51,200 UP 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 809,000 UP 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 31,250 DN 1,150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,750 UP 50
Netmarble 59,000 DN 1,700
KRAFTON 226,000 DN 13,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,300 DN 200
ORION 97,900 DN 3,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 36,750 DN 1,400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,850 DN 250
SK hynix 90,000 DN 1,200
Youngpoong 654,000 DN 15,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,750 DN 50
KIA CORP. 80,800 DN 300
(END)
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
PPP names emergency committee members
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
(LEAD) Yoon calls for thorough readiness for Typhoon Nanmadol
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'
Ex-U.S. Open champion looking for fresh start at WTA Korea Open
1 person injured, hundreds evacuated as Typhoon Nanmadol nears