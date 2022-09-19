Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Incheon United striker Hernandes named K League's top player for Aug.

All News 16:32 September 19, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Incheon United forward Hernandes was named South Korean football's best player for August on Monday.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) said Hernandes edged out three candidates for the league's Player of the Month honor for August.

Hernandes of Incheon United poses after being named the K League's Player of the Month for August in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League in Sept. 19, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Hernandes scored four goals and picked up three assists in five matches last month, helping Incheon to an undefeated record in that span.

The Brazilian forward has been Incheon's savior since leaving the K League 2 club Gyeongnam FC to join them in July, as he replaced Stefan Mugosa, who had been leading the K League 1 with 14 goals before signing with the Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

Mugosa won the top monthly prize for the first two months of this season, and Hernandes is the second Incheon player to be honored this season.

The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and players of "FIFA Online 4" (15 percent) by Electronic Arts (EA) Sports, the league's official video game partner. Hernandes topped all candidates in the K League voting and FIFA game player voting, and finished second in online fan voting.

Hernandes of Incheon United poses after being named the K League's Player of the Month for August in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League in Sept. 19, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#K League #football
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!