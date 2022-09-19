Incheon United striker Hernandes named K League's top player for Aug.
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Incheon United forward Hernandes was named South Korean football's best player for August on Monday.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) said Hernandes edged out three candidates for the league's Player of the Month honor for August.
Hernandes scored four goals and picked up three assists in five matches last month, helping Incheon to an undefeated record in that span.
The Brazilian forward has been Incheon's savior since leaving the K League 2 club Gyeongnam FC to join them in July, as he replaced Stefan Mugosa, who had been leading the K League 1 with 14 goals before signing with the Japanese club Vissel Kobe.
Mugosa won the top monthly prize for the first two months of this season, and Hernandes is the second Incheon player to be honored this season.
The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and players of "FIFA Online 4" (15 percent) by Electronic Arts (EA) Sports, the league's official video game partner. Hernandes topped all candidates in the K League voting and FIFA game player voting, and finished second in online fan voting.
