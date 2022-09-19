S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 19, 2022
All News 16:37 September 19, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.194 3.211 -1.7
2-year TB 3.764 3.746 +1.8
3-year TB 3.759 3.767 -0.8
10-year TB 3.794 3.772 +2.2
2-year MSB 3.748 3.742 +0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.751 4.758 -0.7
91-day CD 2.990 2.970 +2.0
