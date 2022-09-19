Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Icure Pharmaceutical Incorp. to raise 80 bln won via stock offering

All News 17:01 September 19, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Icure Pharmaceutical Incorp. on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 80 billion won(US$57.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 12.32 million common shares at a price of 6,490 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
