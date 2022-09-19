Prosecution requests Interpol's help in tracking down Terraform Labs' Do Kwon
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean prosecutors said Monday they have requested Interpol's assistance to trace the whereabouts of Do Kwon, the wanted founder of Terraform Labs accused of fraud following the massive collapse of the firm's cryptocurrencies earlier this year.
The request came after Singapore's police said Saturday that Kwon was not in the city state, where prosecutors had believed he was residing.
The blockchain firm has been under investigation for alleged fraud and tax evasion after investors in its cryptocurrencies -- TerraUSD and Luna -- filed complaints against Kwon in May, accusing him of carrying out a Ponzi scheme over the loss of billions of won following the crash of both coins earlier that month.
The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office recently had court arrest warrants issued for Kwon and five others -- including Terraform founding member Nicholas Platias -- in efforts to repatriate them and place them under custody.
Prosecutors have also requested the foreign ministry to invalidate the passports for the five South Korean nationals under investigation.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
PPP names emergency committee members
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
-
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'
-
Ex-U.S. Open champion looking for fresh start at WTA Korea Open
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for thorough readiness for Typhoon Nanmadol
-
1 person injured, hundreds evacuated as Typhoon Nanmadol nears