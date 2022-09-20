Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Only 14 pct sentenced at court in stalking crimes (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's economy to grow 2.2 pct next year, tougher year expected (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'We became stronger with the Queen as we stood in line overnight' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Queen was Britain itself even as she leaves (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Bell rings 96 times in final farewell for Queen (Segye Times)
-- Will electricity fees go up again, ministry 'mulling all options' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to put more weight on deregulation in ministry evaluations (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Elizabeth II goes to eternal rest (Hankyoreh)
-- Queen lays down crown after 70 years, goes to eternal rest (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'The problem is not N. Korean nukes, but the N. Korean regime itself' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't warns against rise in food prices (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon meets royals, Japan's emperor ahead of funeral (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon attends funeral, meets with king in U.K. (Korea Herald)
-- Busan's drive for English as 'common language' rolls on (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
PPP names emergency committee members
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
-
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'
-
Yoon set to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan
-
1 person injured, hundreds evacuated as Typhoon Nanmadol nears