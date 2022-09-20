Korean-language dailies

-- Only 14 pct sentenced at court in stalking crimes (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea's economy to grow 2.2 pct next year, tougher year expected (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'We became stronger with the Queen as we stood in line overnight' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Queen was Britain itself even as she leaves (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Bell rings 96 times in final farewell for Queen (Segye Times)

-- Will electricity fees go up again, ministry 'mulling all options' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't to put more weight on deregulation in ministry evaluations (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Elizabeth II goes to eternal rest (Hankyoreh)

-- Queen lays down crown after 70 years, goes to eternal rest (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'The problem is not N. Korean nukes, but the N. Korean regime itself' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't warns against rise in food prices (Korea Economic Daily)

