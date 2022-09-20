(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 20)

The order clearly targets China, although it stopped short of mentioning the nation. What matters is that the U.S. move will likely prevent even major U.S. allies such as South Korea as well as its rival China from catching up with the U.S. in high-tech fields. The new order comes after Biden signed similar orders and acts, such as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that excludes electric vehicles assembled outside of North America from tax subsidies.