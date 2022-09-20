Foreign currency deposits down in Aug. on declined corporate savings
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Foreign currency deposits at banks in South Korea shrank in August partly due to businesses withdrawing foreign investment and pulling back savings to pay for imports, central bank data showed Tuesday.
Residents' outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits reached US$88.27 billion as of end-August, down $2.11 billion from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Residents include local citizens, companies, foreigners staying here for more than six months and foreign firms. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits.
The decline stemmed in part from businesses withdrawing dollar-denominated foreign direct investment or pulling back dollar deposits to pay for imports.
Corporate foreign currency savings amounted to $74.41 billion in August, down $1.49 billion from a month earlier. Individuals' foreign currency savings were also down $620 million to $13.86 billion, the data showed.
Dollar-denominated deposits came to $74.9 billion as of end-August, down $1.57 billion from a month earlier. Euro-denominated deposits also declined $460 million to $4.74 billion, according to the data.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
-
Yoon set to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'