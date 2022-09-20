PM urges preparedness to deal with potential double epidemic of COVID-19, flu
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday called for thorough preparedness to deal with a potential double epidemic of COVID-19 and the flu, with health authorities warning the specter of a "twindemic."
The government should "prepare thoroughly for the possibility of simultaneous outbreaks of the flu and COVID-19," Han told a Cabinet meeting.
Han urged people to get influenza vaccines, saying vaccines could effectively lessen the danger of a double epidemic of COVID-19 and the flu.
Health authorities have issued an advisory over a possible seasonal influenza outbreak across the country, the first of its kind since 2019, amid growing concerns of a "twindemic."
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) requested child care facilities, schools and nursing facilities strengthen influenza prevention and management schemes.
The KDCA plans to begin administering seasonal flu shots to high-risk groups -- children aged 6 months through 13 years old, pregnant mothers and seniors over 65 -- this week at some 20,000 hospitals and medical facilities nationwide.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
-
Yoon set to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'