Man indicted for stalking, threatening former girlfriend
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution indicted a man late last month for stalking and threatening his former girlfriend, officials said Tuesday.
The suspect was arrested on Aug. 17 and indicted on Aug. 30 by the Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office.
The prosecution said he had frequently visited her home since March and threatened her with a weapon because she refused to open the door.
The woman reported the case to police on Aug. 5. The following day, police requested the prosecution issue a special measure that allows for the detention of a stalker for up to one month when it is concerned the suspect may repeat the crime.
The prosecution turned down the request, because the police investigation involved just one day of stalking. The prosecution demanded police further investigate the case and file for an arrest warrant.
Police requested the warrant on Aug. 11, and the court issued it one week later.
The case came as a staking murder case sparked public fury last week.
A Seoul Metro employee was arrested for stabbing his female colleague to death in a subway station's ladies' room last Wednesday, one day before a court was set to sentence him on charges of stalking her.
Police on Monday identified him as 31-year-old Jeon Joo-hwan and released a photo of him to the public.
(END)
