Most S. Korean bond experts eye more rate hikes in Oct.: poll
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- A majority of bond experts in South Korea expect the country's central bank to raise its policy interest rates next month along with the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish signal, a poll showed Tuesday.
According to the survey of bond experts by the Korea Financial Investment Association (KOFIA), 61 percent of the respondents expected the Bank of Korea (BOK) would increase its key rates in October.
The October forecast for rate hikes increased by 28 percentage points from a month earlier, KOFIA's data showed.
The survey results showed the BOK's decision is likely to be in line with the Fed's upcoming rate decision, to be announced Wednesday (U.S. time).
The BOK's next policy meeting is slated for Oct. 14. In August, the BOK made its seventh rate hike move since August last year to tame the high-flying inflation rates.
"More experts are betting for (additional) rate hikes in October, with continued outlook for global inflation and the U.S. Fed's policy tightening," the KOFIA stated.
The KOFIA said its bond market survey index (BMSI) stood at 54, down from 93 for October. A BMSI reading below 100 means more experts expect bond market conditions to worsen.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Yoon set to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III