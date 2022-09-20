Yonhap News Summary
Yoon arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly
NEW YORK -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol arrived in New York on Monday to attend the U.N. General Assembly and hold a series of summits on the sidelines, including a highly anticipated meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
The New York visit, the second stop on Yoon's three-nation swing, follows his attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in London and comes ahead of a summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.
(Yonhap Interview) Military manpower agency chief urges fairness, social consensus on whether to conscript BTS members
SEOUL -- The head of South Korea's military manpower agency stressed the need to take the principle of "fairness" into account in handling the socially controversial issue of whether BTS members should be drafted or given exemptions of the nation's mandatory active-duty military service.
Lee Ki-sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration (MMA), also placed an emphasis on "social consensus" on the matter, speaking in an interview with Yonhap News Agency last week.
PM urges preparedness to deal with potential double epidemic of COVID-19, flu
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday called for thorough preparedness to deal with a potential double epidemic of COVID-19 and the flu, with health authorities warning the specter of a "twindemic."
The government should "prepare thoroughly for the possibility of simultaneous outbreaks of the flu and COVID-19," Han told a Cabinet meeting.
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 50,000 for 4th straight day
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell for the fourth consecutive day Tuesday amid the country's efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country reported 47,917 new COVID-19 infections, including 323 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,461,737, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Industry chief to visit U.S. for talks on EV tax credit, chips bills
SEOUL -- South Korean Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang departed for Washington on Tuesday for talks with U.S. officials on ways to minimize impacts on South Korea by new U.S. bills on tax incentives for electric vehicles and investment in semiconductors, his office said.
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by U.S. President Joe Biden in August, gives up to US$7,500 in tax credits to buyers of EVs assembled only in North America, sparking concerns that South Korean carmakers will lose ground in the U.S. market, as they make EVs at domestic plants for export to the U.S.
Foreign tech companies log some 4 tln won in Korean sales in 2021
SEJONG -- Sales of Google, Apple and other foreign tech giants in South Korea rose more than six times in 2021 from five years earlier to flirt with 4 trillion won (US$2.9 billion), data showed Tuesday.
The combined taxable income of foreign tech companies amounted to 3.98 trillion won last year, or 6.5 times the 612.1 billion won in 2016, according to the data from the National Tax Service (NTS).
Yoon awards Civil Merit Medal to British veteran of Korean War
LONDON -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday awarded the Civil Merit Medal to a British veteran of the Korean War, thanking him for his sacrifice and dedication to the defense of peace.
Yoon presented the medal to Victor Swift, who served as a corporal in the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers during the 1950-53 war, after attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Western art from 'Lee Kun-hee collection' to go on display for 1st time
SEOUL -- Nearly 100 artworks by masters of Western art will go on display at a Seoul national gallery later this week as part of a follow-up exposition of donations of late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee.
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA) said Tuesday the exhibit titled "MMCA Lee Kun-hee Collection: Monet, Picasso and the Masters of the Belle Epoque" will run from Wednesday to Feb. 26 next year at its Gwacheon gallery.
