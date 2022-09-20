Emmy-winning actor Lee Jung-jae tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Emmy-winning actor Lee Jung-jae has tested positive for the coronavirus, his management agency said Tuesday.
"Lee received a PCR test after returning home and got a positive result," said Artist Company. "Currently, he has halted all schedules and is in self-isolation at home in accordance with guidelines from quarantine authorities."
Lee went to the United States for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sept. 11, where he became the first ever non-English speaking performer to win best drama series actor for his role in the global phenomenon "Squid Game."
Then, he participated in the Toronto International Film Festival for the North American premiere of his directorial debut "Hunt" and returned to South Korea on Sunday.
Other "Squid Game" team members Park Hae-soo and Jung Ho-yeon, who also attended the Emmy award ceremony, have tested negative for the virus.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Yoon set to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III