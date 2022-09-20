N. Korea's Magunpo rocket engine test site seems affected by minor flooding: report
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- A rocket engine test facility in North Korea appears to have been hit by minor flooding from heavy downpours in recent months, according to a U.S. monitoring website that cited new satellite imagery.
In a note posted Monday (local time), 38 North said satellite photos taken between July and August indicate some flooding at the Magunpo Solid Rocket Engine Test Facility located near the eastern city of Hamhung in South Hamgyong Province.
"Magunpo is near sea level, and there have been recent tell-tale signs of flooding around the complex owing to the heavy monsoon rains," it said. "At the horizontal test stand (the East Test Stand), water was seen pooled at the east end of the flame trench in early July and did not completely drain from the trench until after mid-August."
It added there were no apparent signs of activities related to actual engine testing.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Yoon set to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Prosecutors say Terraform founder Do Kwon 'obviously on the run'
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III