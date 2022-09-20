KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKSQUARE 40,200 DN 600
HYBE 157,500 0
F&F 156,000 UP 5,000
Hanssem 49,200 UP 700
SK ie technology 73,700 UP 1,700
LG Energy Solution 483,500 UP 6,000
DL E&C 41,100 UP 1,250
kakaopay 60,500 0
HDC-OP 11,750 UP 100
K Car 17,450 UP 100
SKBS 93,200 DN 4,500
HYOSUNG TNC 300,500 UP 2,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,850 UP 150
HANILCMT 14,150 UP 50
KakaoBank 25,250 UP 250
SKBP 66,400 DN 600
KCC 267,500 UP 5,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES121000 UP5000
LS 64,100 UP 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 396,000 UP 1,000
Doosanfc 32,050 UP 200
Doosan Enerbility 17,350 UP 550
TaihanElecWire 1,605 DN 5
Hyundai M&F INS 30,200 UP 950
Daesang 22,550 UP 700
SKNetworks 4,265 UP 85
ORION Holdings 14,600 UP 50
KEPCO 19,600 UP 100
SamsungSecu 34,050 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 9,890 UP 60
SKTelecom 51,800 UP 400
HyundaiElev 26,150 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDS 121,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,200 UP 2,300
KUMHOTIRE 3,755 UP 15
Hanon Systems 10,350 UP 100
SK 225,500 UP 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 22,100 0
IBK 9,930 UP 120
Handsome 27,300 UP 400
