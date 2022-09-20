KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ILJIN MATERIALS 62,900 DN 300
Asiana Airlines 14,600 UP 500
COWAY 57,000 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,400 UP 2,100
DongkukStlMill 13,700 DN 50
LX INT 41,650 UP 1,500
SK hynix 88,000 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 670,000 UP 16,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,350 UP 1,050
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,550 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 195,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,300 UP 400
Kogas 36,200 DN 100
Hanwha 29,150 UP 250
DB HiTek 41,100 DN 850
CJ 76,300 UP 1,200
Meritz Insurance 35,500 UP 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,800 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 36,550 UP 450
HITEJINRO 28,500 UP 100
Yuhan 56,100 UP 400
SLCORP 38,700 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 106,500 0
DL 67,100 UP 1,400
DOOSAN 86,700 UP 10,600
Hanchem 187,000 DN 13,000
KPIC 115,000 UP 2,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 634,000 UP 26,000
DB INSURANCE 59,300 UP 3,200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,660 UP 40
SKC 105,000 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 55,800 DN 600
NHIS 9,750 UP 80
DongwonInd 233,000 UP 1,500
GS Retail 27,250 UP 300
Ottogi 471,000 UP 3,000
GC Corp 140,000 0
GS E&C 28,000 UP 700
S-Oil 88,900 DN 300
LG Innotek 343,500 UP 9,500
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
-
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan
-
Yoon set to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
-
Yoon arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly