KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,500 UP 1,500
HMM 20,100 UP 250
HYUNDAI WIA 73,200 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 130,500 UP 3,500
IS DONGSEO 33,350 UP 500
Mobis 215,500 UP 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 74,600 UP 800
S-1 56,900 UP 1,200
ZINUS 38,950 UP 800
DWS 50,500 DN 200
AmoreG 33,250 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 198,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,000 UP 550
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,000 UP 1,200
Daewoong 22,850 DN 50
TaekwangInd 776,000 UP 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,650 UP 10
KAL 25,850 UP 800
LG Corp. 80,100 UP 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 179,000 UP 1,500
Boryung 10,250 UP 100
Shinsegae 241,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 304,500 UP 12,000
SGBC 49,950 UP 350
Hyosung 74,200 UP 300
LOTTE 39,800 UP 150
GCH Corp 17,250 UP 100
LotteChilsung 165,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,170 UP 160
POSCO Holdings 239,500 UP 8,500
MERITZ SECU 4,720 UP 170
HtlShilla 76,800 UP 3,200
Hanmi Science 40,650 DN 1,350
SamsungElecMech 128,000 DN 500
KSOE 83,700 UP 1,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,600 UP 100
MS IND 23,500 UP 1,150
OCI 104,000 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 51,900 UP 1,300
KorZinc 601,000 UP 13,000
