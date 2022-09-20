LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,500 UP 1,500

HMM 20,100 UP 250

HYUNDAI WIA 73,200 DN 300

KumhoPetrochem 130,500 UP 3,500

IS DONGSEO 33,350 UP 500

Mobis 215,500 UP 6,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 74,600 UP 800

S-1 56,900 UP 1,200

ZINUS 38,950 UP 800

DWS 50,500 DN 200

AmoreG 33,250 UP 200

HyundaiMtr 198,500 DN 3,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,000 UP 550

LOTTE Fine Chem 65,000 UP 1,200

Daewoong 22,850 DN 50

TaekwangInd 776,000 UP 6,000

SSANGYONGCNE 6,650 UP 10

KAL 25,850 UP 800

LG Corp. 80,100 UP 300

POSCO CHEMICAL 179,000 UP 1,500

Boryung 10,250 UP 100

Shinsegae 241,000 UP 1,000

Nongshim 304,500 UP 12,000

SGBC 49,950 UP 350

Hyosung 74,200 UP 300

LOTTE 39,800 UP 150

GCH Corp 17,250 UP 100

LotteChilsung 165,500 UP 3,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,170 UP 160

POSCO Holdings 239,500 UP 8,500

MERITZ SECU 4,720 UP 170

HtlShilla 76,800 UP 3,200

Hanmi Science 40,650 DN 1,350

SamsungElecMech 128,000 DN 500

KSOE 83,700 UP 1,600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,600 UP 100

MS IND 23,500 UP 1,150

OCI 104,000 DN 1,500

LS ELECTRIC 51,900 UP 1,300

KorZinc 601,000 UP 13,000

(MORE)