KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungHvyInd 5,510 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 98,700 UP 1,300
NCsoft 357,000 UP 4,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 63,300 UP 1,900
COSMAX 61,600 UP 700
KIWOOM 84,100 UP 2,200
DSME 19,600 UP 250
HDSINFRA 5,220 UP 120
DWEC 4,785 UP 25
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,250 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 404,500 UP 11,500
KEPCO KPS 37,450 UP 1,400
LG H&H 679,000 0
LGCHEM 630,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 61,700 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,250 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,450 UP 750
LGELECTRONICS 89,700 DN 700
Celltrion 175,500 UP 3,000
TKG Huchems 20,850 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 171,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,800 DN 500
KIH 55,900 UP 800
HanmiPharm 280,000 DN 2,000
SD Biosensor 29,950 DN 450
Meritz Financial 24,600 UP 400
POONGSAN 27,050 UP 700
BNK Financial Group 6,610 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 49,950 UP 350
Hansae 16,800 UP 450
emart 92,400 UP 600
Youngone Corp 48,800 UP 800
CSWIND 62,200 UP 2,300
GKL 16,400 UP 650
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY399 00 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 41,100 UP 2,050
KOLON IND 50,800 DN 100
DONGSUH 21,950 UP 50
SamsungEng 22,950 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 UP 1,500
(MORE)
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
(LEAD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan
Yoon set to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
Yoon arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly