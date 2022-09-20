SamsungHvyInd 5,510 UP 20

HyundaiMipoDock 98,700 UP 1,300

NCsoft 357,000 UP 4,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 63,300 UP 1,900

COSMAX 61,600 UP 700

KIWOOM 84,100 UP 2,200

DSME 19,600 UP 250

HDSINFRA 5,220 UP 120

DWEC 4,785 UP 25

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,250 UP 250

CJ CheilJedang 404,500 UP 11,500

KEPCO KPS 37,450 UP 1,400

LG H&H 679,000 0

LGCHEM 630,000 DN 5,000

KEPCO E&C 61,700 UP 800

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,250 UP 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,450 UP 750

LGELECTRONICS 89,700 DN 700

Celltrion 175,500 UP 3,000

TKG Huchems 20,850 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 171,500 UP 3,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,800 DN 500

KIH 55,900 UP 800

HanmiPharm 280,000 DN 2,000

SD Biosensor 29,950 DN 450

Meritz Financial 24,600 UP 400

POONGSAN 27,050 UP 700

BNK Financial Group 6,610 UP 50

KBFinancialGroup 49,950 UP 350

Hansae 16,800 UP 450

emart 92,400 UP 600

Youngone Corp 48,800 UP 800

CSWIND 62,200 UP 2,300

GKL 16,400 UP 650

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY399 00 UP150

KOLMAR KOREA 41,100 UP 2,050

KOLON IND 50,800 DN 100

DONGSUH 21,950 UP 50

SamsungEng 22,950 UP 1,200

SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 UP 1,500

