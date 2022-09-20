KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
PanOcean 5,330 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 31,350 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 23,050 0
KT 36,350 UP 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL27750 UP1600
LOTTE TOUR 12,350 UP 450
LG Uplus 11,450 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,900 UP 2,600
KT&G 86,200 UP 1,900
LG Display 14,350 UP 50
Kangwonland 25,950 UP 700
NAVER 218,000 0
Kakao 65,300 DN 100
GS 46,300 UP 400
LIG Nex1 93,600 UP 2,200
Fila Holdings 33,300 UP 1,700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,500 UP 8,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,050 UP 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,355 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 119,500 UP 500
FOOSUNG 14,500 0
SK Innovation 179,000 UP 2,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,850 UP 100
KIA CORP. 80,400 DN 400
PIAM 37,500 UP 2,200
HANJINKAL 40,700 UP 1,050
CHONGKUNDANG 82,500 UP 600
DoubleUGames 43,550 DN 300
MANDO 52,000 UP 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 800,000 DN 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 32,300 UP 1,050
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,000 UP 250
Netmarble 59,700 UP 700
KRAFTON 225,500 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI 58,700 UP 400
ORION 103,000 UP 5,100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 36,800 UP 50
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,000 UP 150
BGF Retail 164,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 101,500 DN 3,500
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan
-
Yoon set to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
-
Yoon arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly