Assembly speaker voices concerns over Inflation Reduction Act to U.S. reporters
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with a group of reporters from the United States Tuesday and expressed concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that is feared to hurt South Korean automakers, according to Kim's office.
Kim said during the meeting that the IRA violates the "basic principles" of the World Trade Organization and the free trade agreement between South Korea and the U.S., calling it an "unreasonable" bill targeting November's midterm elections.
"It may help the American economy in the short term, but if South Korea and other nations are dealt a blow, it will worsen the global economy and in the end it won't be helpful to the U.S. economy either," Kim said.
Kim also noted South Korea's investment plan in the U.S. may be delayed if Korean carmakers, such as Hyundai Motor Co., suffer a steep fall in their stock prices due to the IRA.
The IRA, signed by U.S. President Joe Biden in August, gives tax credits to buyers of EVs assembled only in North America, sparking concerns that carmakers here, such as Hyundai Motor Co., will lose ground in the U.S. market as they make EVs at domestic plants for export.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan
-
Yoon set to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
-
Yoon arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly