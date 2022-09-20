S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 20, 2022
All News 16:46 September 20, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.167 3.194 -2.7
2-year TB 3.810 3.764 +4.6
3-year TB 3.823 3.759 +6.4
10-year TB 3.836 3.794 +4.2
2-year MSB 3.817 3.748 +6.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.806 4.751 +5.5
91-day CD 3.000 2.990 +1.0
(END)
