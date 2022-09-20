1 in 3 arrest warrant requests for stalking crimes denied by court, police data shows
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- One out of three arrest warrants requested by police in connection with stalking crimes are rejected by the court, data showed Tuesday.
According to statistics from the National Police Agency, police filed for a total of 377 arrest warrants for stalking from last October, when a new act on that type of crime took effect, to August. Of them, 123 requests, or 32.6 percent, were turned downed by the court.
The data was unveiled by Rep. Lee Seong-man of the opposition Democratic Party.
In comparison, police requested 6,695 arrest warrants in relation to sexual crimes from 2019 to last month and 1,184, or 7.7 percent, were denied by the court.
The data came amid public fury sparked by a stalking murder case last week.
A Seoul Metro employee was arrested for stabbing his female colleague to death in a subway station ladies' room last Wednesday, one day before a court was set to sentence him on charges of stalking her.
Police on Monday identified him as 31-year-old Jeon Joo-hwan and released a photo of him to the public.
In October, police requested an arrest warrant for the suspect after the victim reported the case. But the court refused to issue the warrant.
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan
-
Yoon set to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
-
Yoon arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly