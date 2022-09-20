S. Korean troops joined allied drills in California this month for interoperability: U.S. military
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean soldiers conducted combined training with their American fellows at a key training center in California earlier this month, the U.S. military said Tuesday, amid the allies' stepped-up move to sharpen deterrence against North Korean threats.
The Army soldiers completed the training program at the National Training Center as part of efforts to improve "warfighting" capabilities and "interoperability" among the allied forces, according to the Eight Army.
The training came as Seoul and Washington are moving to intensify their combined military drills amid persistent concerns about the possibility of Pyongyang engaging in provocative acts, like a nuclear test.
During the drills, troops focused on urban warfare tactics, raids, long-range fires mission procedures, live-fire exercises and other procedures, the Army said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan
-
(2nd LD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Yoon arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly
-
Yoon set to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II