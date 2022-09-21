Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't says nuke power plant 'eco-friendly' without coming up with high-level waste disposal measures (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Big banks take over local businesses as regulations ease (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korean, Japanese FMs discuss compensation for Korean forced labor victims (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon urges firm support for U.N. system 'anchored in spirit of freedom and solidarity' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon calls for int'l solidarity against nuclear threats (Segye Times)

-- Nuclear power plant returns to 'eco-friendly' taxonomy in five years (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Increasing salary for civil servants poses dilemma (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Debt settlement 'last exit' for those sinking in debt (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon stresses freedom, solidarity in U.N. debut (Hankook Ilbo)

-- World leaders urge freedom, solidarity at forum (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Investment craze in logistics centers slows down, projects at brink of bankruptcy (Korea Economic Daily)

