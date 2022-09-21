(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 21)

Retired workers currently receive an average 587,000 won in pension per month. However, a couple receiving the basic pension could get as much as 640,000 won per month if the DPK-initiated bill becomes law. It is unfair for a free rider to get paid more than those who have paid pension premiums. For this reason, it would be better to make the basic pension available selectively to poor senior citizens ― for example, those at the bottom 50 percent or 30 percent of the income bracket. It is important to strike a balance between the welfare of the elderly and fiscal sustainability.

