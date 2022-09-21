Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 21, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/14 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/14 Sunny 0

Suwon 25/13 Sunny 0

Cheongju 25/14 Sunny 0

Daejeon 25/13 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 25/12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 24/13 Sunny 0

Jeonju 25/13 Sunny 0

Gwangju 25/15 Sunny 0

Jeju 24/19 Sunny 20

Daegu 24/12 Sunny 0

Busan 24/15 Sunny 0

(END)

