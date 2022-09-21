Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 21, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/14 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/14 Sunny 0
Suwon 25/13 Sunny 0
Cheongju 25/14 Sunny 0
Daejeon 25/13 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 25/12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 24/13 Sunny 0
Jeonju 25/13 Sunny 0
Gwangju 25/15 Sunny 0
Jeju 24/19 Sunny 20
Daegu 24/12 Sunny 0
Busan 24/15 Sunny 0
(END)
