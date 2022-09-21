In letter to Xi, N. Korean leader highlights strong bilateral ties against 'hostile forces'
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed that relations between the two sides will continue to grow despite "heinous isolation" from "hostile forces," according to Pyongyang's state media Wednesday.
"The constant support and encouragement by the general secretary and the party, government and people of China are ... victoriously advancing socialism despite the hostile forces' heinous isolation and blockade moves and the world health crisis," Kim wrote in the reply to Xi's congratulatory letter on the 74th birthday of the North on Sept. 9, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
He added that the traditional and strategic relations between the two countries that were "consolidated in the struggle for socialism" would steadily develop onto a "new high stage."
The North has reportedly received food and medical assistance from China as it grapples with sanctions and the prolonged border closure due to COVID-19.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
China's top legislator due in South Korea
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
Court orders gov't to compensate man for coronavirus vaccine side effects
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls on U.N. member countries to stand together to defend freedom