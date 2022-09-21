CIO chief Kim to visit London for meetings with anti-corruption officials
GWACHEON, South Korea, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) was to leave for London on Wednesday for meetings with anti-corruption officials.
On Thursday, CIO Chief Prosecutor Kim Jin-wook will hold a meeting with Lisa Osofsky, director of the Serious Fraud Office, to discuss ways to cooperate on strengthening anti-corruption response measures.
The Serious Fraud Office is a non-ministerial government department in charge of investigating and prosecuting grave or complex fraud and corruption cases. It was one of the overseas anti-corruption bodies after which the CIO has been modeled.
The following day, the CIO chief will visit the Crown Prosecution Service to discuss how different investigative bodies cooperate with each other.
Kim's trip will also include a visit to the International Anti-Corruption Coordination Centre, officials said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
China's top legislator due in South Korea
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
Court orders gov't to compensate man for coronavirus vaccine side effects
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls on U.N. member countries to stand together to defend freedom