Electronic payments jump in H1 amid pandemic
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The amount of payments made electronically posted a two-digit growth in the first half of this year, central bank data showed Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted more people to engage in contact-free commerce.
The daily average amount of electronic financial transactions came to 802 billion won (US$575 million) in the January-June period, up 13.5 percent from six months earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The daily average number of electronic financial transactions rose 4.4 percent to 26.48 million.
Electronic financial transactions include all internet and mobile-based payments, as well as purchases made with electronic credit and debit cards.
They include escrow and payment gateway service providers, as well as online financial institutions that are strictly dedicated to online or mobile payment services.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
-
China's top legislator due in South Korea
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
Court orders gov't to compensate man for coronavirus vaccine side effects
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls on U.N. member countries to stand together to defend freedom
-
Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan