Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-------------------------
Yoon asks U.N. chief for stern response to N.K. provocations
NEW YORK -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday and called for a stern international response if North Korea conducts an additional nuclear test, an official said.
The two met on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly and talked for 25 minutes about North Korea, cooperation between South Korea and the U.N., and issues raised during Yoon's address to the assembly earlier in the day, according to Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs.
-------------------------
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says he was 'truly crazy'
SEOUL -- The suspect in the shocking subway murder case said Wednesday he "has done a truly crazy thing" as police referred him to the prosecution for further investigation and indictment.
The Seoul Metro employee was apprehended a week earlier at Sindang Station on Line No. 2 after stabbing a female colleague in her 20s to death in the subway station's ladies' room.
-------------------------
ADB cuts 2023 growth outlook for S. Korean economy to 2.3 pct
SEOUL -- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday slashed its 2023 growth outlook for the South Korean economy to 2.3 percent amid growing concerns that monetary tightening in the United States and other major countries will likely slow down global economic growth.
The latest revision by the Manila-based bank marked a drop from its July estimate of 2.6 percent. The ADB maintained its 2022 growth outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy at 2.6 percent.
-------------------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases dip to 10-week low for Wednesday
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases remained below 50,000 for five days in a row Wednesday, as the pandemic has been in retreat for two months and the country has tried to resume pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country reported 41,286 new COVID-19 infections, including 326 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,502,968, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-------------------------
S. Korea, U.S. Marines develop 5-year plan to bolster combined amphibious exercises
SEOUL -- South Korean and U.S. Marine Corps have developed a five-year plan to strengthen combined amphibious landing exercises, a U.S. military unit here said Wednesday, amid the allies' move to sharpen deterrence against evolving North Korean threats.
The U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea (MARFOR-K) revealed the formulation of the allies' training program, as Seoul and Washington are stepping up security cooperation amid concerns about the possibility of Pyongyang conducting a nuclear test or other provocations.
-------------------------
'Narco-Saints' tops weekly viewership chart for non-English series on Netflix
SEOUL -- Netflix's new South Korean series "Narco-Saints" has risen to the top of the streamer's latest weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows in its second week.
The undercover crime thriller, released on Sept. 9, marked 62.7 million hours of viewing for the week of Sept. 12-18 to lead the official top 10 list for non-English TV programs available on the service, according to Netflix on Wednesday.
-------------------------
Captain Sonny looking to build on hat trick in World Cup tuneup vs. Costa Rica
SEOUL -- Having recently flipped the narrative on his season with a stunning hat trick, Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min will look to stay hot as South Korea's captain in a World Cup tuneup match this week.
Son and South Korea will host Costa Rica at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, at 8 p.m. Friday. It will be the first of two friendly matches for South Korea this month, with Cameroon coming up next Tuesday in Seoul.
(END)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
Yoon may meet party leaders after 3-nation trip: official
-
China's top legislator due in South Korea
-
Justice Party tables bill aimed at protecting labor unions against damage suits
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
Court orders gov't to compensate man for coronavirus vaccine side effects
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls on U.N. member countries to stand together to defend freedom
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly
-
Police disclose identity of subway murder suspect as 31-yr-old Jeon Joo-hwan