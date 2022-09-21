Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, EU lawmakers discuss cooperation in interparliamentary meeting

All News 15:41 September 21, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Lawmakers from South Korea and the European Union (EU) held a meeting to discuss ways to boost parliamentary cooperation in areas such as energy and climate change, the National Assembly said Wednesday.

Among the attendees at the Tuesday meeting were ruling People Power Party Rep. Park Soo-young and main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Lee Sang-min. From the EU, members of the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with the Korean Peninsula, chaired by Lukas Mandl, and EU Ambassador to South Korea Maria Castillo Fernandez took part.

Participants touched on the geopolitical and economic situations in South Korea and the EU and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two, especially on agenda items like poverty, energy and climate change, according to the assembly.

This photo, provided by the National Assembly on Sept. 21, 2022, shows lawmakers from South Korea and the European Union taking part in an interparliamentary meeting at the National Assembly a day earlier. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#National Assembly #EU
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!