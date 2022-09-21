KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KT&G 85,600 DN 600
DONGSUH 22,200 UP 250
SamsungEng 23,250 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 17,250 DN 100
Doosanfc 31,800 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 5,480 UP 150
LG Display 14,000 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,100 DN 800
SAMSUNG CARD 31,400 UP 50
K Car 17,350 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 22,900 DN 150
KT 36,550 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL28900 UP1150
LOTTE TOUR 12,300 DN 50
LG Uplus 11,550 UP 100
IBK 9,850 DN 80
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,400 0
DongkukStlMill 13,800 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,590 DN 15
Hyundai M&F INS 30,650 UP 450
ORION Holdings 14,650 UP 50
Daesang 22,300 DN 250
SKNetworks 4,200 DN 65
Shinsegae 246,500 UP 5,500
KAL 25,900 UP 50
LG Corp. 79,800 DN 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 179,500 UP 500
Boryung 10,750 UP 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,900 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,600 DN 400
Nongshim 299,500 DN 5,000
SGBC 48,850 DN 1,100
Hyosung 73,700 DN 500
DOOSAN 91,000 UP 4,300
DSME 21,350 UP 1,750
Daewoong 22,250 DN 600
TaekwangInd 766,000 DN 10,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,670 UP 20
HITEJINRO 28,650 UP 150
(MORE)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
