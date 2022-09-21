KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Yuhan 55,800 DN 300
SLCORP 37,300 DN 1,400
CJ LOGISTICS 106,000 DN 500
DL 66,900 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,550 DN 300
KIA CORP. 79,700 DN 700
Hanmi Science 34,700 DN 5,950
SK hynix 88,000 0
Youngpoong 667,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,650 DN 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,250 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 192,500 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,900 DN 400
Kogas 36,250 UP 50
HanmiPharm 236,500 DN 43,500
Hanwha 28,750 DN 400
DB HiTek 41,350 UP 250
CJ 76,100 DN 200
LX INT 42,050 UP 400
KCC 269,500 UP 2,000
SKBP 63,700 DN 2,700
AmoreG 33,250 0
HyundaiMtr 197,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE 39,950 UP 150
GCH Corp 17,300 UP 50
LotteChilsung 165,500 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,060 DN 110
POSCO Holdings 238,000 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 59,900 UP 600
SamsungElec 55,300 DN 500
NHIS 9,650 DN 100
DongwonInd 235,000 UP 2,000
LS 63,300 DN 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES121000 0
GC Corp 140,000 0
GS E&C 27,250 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 619,000 DN 15,000
KPIC 112,500 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,620 DN 40
SKC 103,000 DN 2,000
