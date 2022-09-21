KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 27,000 DN 250
Ottogi 466,000 DN 5,000
MERITZ SECU 4,570 DN 150
HtlShilla 76,500 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 125,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 48,150 DN 1,050
F&F 154,000 DN 2,000
KSOE 84,600 UP 900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,350 DN 1,250
MS IND 22,850 DN 650
OCI 101,000 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 51,900 0
KorZinc 600,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,780 UP 270
HyundaiMipoDock 102,000 UP 3,300
IS DONGSEO 33,450 UP 100
S-Oil 88,900 0
LG Innotek 343,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,500 DN 3,000
HMM 20,400 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 71,700 DN 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 128,000 DN 2,500
Mobis 212,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 73,800 DN 800
S-1 56,300 DN 600
ZINUS 38,000 DN 950
Hanchem 189,000 UP 2,000
DWS 50,800 UP 300
KEPCO 19,750 UP 150
SamsungSecu 33,700 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 9,700 DN 190
SKTelecom 51,700 DN 100
HyundaiElev 25,950 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 121,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,000 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,645 DN 110
Hanon Systems 10,250 DN 100
SK 223,500 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 21,800 DN 300
Handsome 27,100 DN 200
(MORE)
-
BTS' RM donates 100 mln won for 2nd consecutive year to restore overseas Korean cultural heritage
-
Actor Ahn Sung-ki being treated for blood cancer
-
China's top legislator due in South Korea
-
Justice Party tables bill aimed at protecting labor unions against damage suits
-
(Yonhap Interview) Air Premia to operate 5 long-haul routes by 2023
-
-
(LEAD) Subway murder suspect says 'very sorry' as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
-
'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says no plan to cast Hollywood stars in 2nd season
-
Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet
-
Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
-
Court orders gov't to compensate man for coronavirus vaccine side effects
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls on U.N. member countries to stand together to defend freedom
-
(LEAD) Yoon attends state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Intimidation aside, Son Heung-min wants S. Korea teammates to enjoy World Cup experience
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly