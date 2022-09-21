KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
ILJIN MATERIALS 62,400 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 14,600 0
COWAY 56,200 DN 800
Kangwonland 25,750 DN 200
NAVER 213,000 DN 5,000
Kakao 64,000 DN 1,300
NCsoft 356,500 DN 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 64,100 UP 800
COSMAX 63,400 UP 1,800
KIWOOM 83,800 DN 300
HDSINFRA 5,220 0
DWEC 4,760 DN 25
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,900 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 408,500 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 37,150 DN 300
LG H&H 698,000 UP 19,000
LGCHEM 625,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 62,100 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 36,150 DN 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,300 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,800 UP 550
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,850 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 88,000 DN 1,700
Celltrion 169,000 DN 6,500
TKG Huchems 20,700 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 166,500 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,300 UP 500
KIH 55,100 DN 800
GS 46,600 UP 300
LIG Nex1 95,200 UP 1,600
Fila Holdings 33,350 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,350 DN 700
HANWHA LIFE 2,320 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 120,000 UP 500
FOOSUNG 14,050 DN 450
SK Innovation 178,500 DN 500
POONGSAN 27,200 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 48,800 DN 1,150
Hansae 16,550 DN 250
