KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:48 September 21, 2022

Youngone Corp 47,900 DN 900
CSWIND 62,800 UP 600
GKL 16,200 DN 200
KOLON IND 50,000 DN 800
SD Biosensor 29,600 DN 350
Meritz Financial 24,250 DN 350
BNK Financial Group 6,590 DN 20
emart 90,900 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY383 00 DN1600
KOLMAR KOREA 41,000 DN 100
PIAM 36,700 DN 800
HANJINKAL 42,200 UP 1,500
CHONGKUNDANG 81,800 DN 700
DoubleUGames 43,050 DN 500
Meritz Insurance 34,900 DN 600
MANDO 51,000 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 786,000 DN 14,000
SKCHEM 101,500 0
HDC-OP 11,450 DN 300
HYOSUNG TNC 291,500 DN 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 32,000 DN 300
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 394,000 DN 2,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,500 DN 500
HANILCMT 13,750 DN 400
SKBS 91,100 DN 2,100
Netmarble 58,400 DN 1,300
KRAFTON 222,000 DN 3,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,000 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 DN 50
KakaoBank 25,050 DN 200
ORION 104,500 UP 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,650 DN 1,150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,850 DN 150
BGF Retail 163,500 DN 500
HYBE 155,500 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 71,300 DN 2,400
LG Energy Solution 479,500 DN 4,000
DL E&C 40,450 DN 650
kakaopay 60,300 DN 200
SKSQUARE 39,600 DN 600
(END)

